BROWN,
Andrew Robert James
(Brown):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, aged 30 years. Loved and cherished son of Debbs and Pete Moody and Geoff and Sharon Brown. Adored brother of Jess and Don, Lauren, Renee, and Callan, special Uncle Brown to Harlem, and Koa. Dearly loved Grandson of Norah and Bruce Craik, Nana Val and the late Ngaire and Ken Brown. A loved nephew, cousin and friend too many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation and Type 1 Diabetes would be greatly appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the family of the late Andrew Brown may be sent C/- P.O. 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Andrew's life will be held at the Hornby Working Men's Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby, on Tuesday, October 8 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019