AITKEN, Andrew Alexander:

On August 26, 2019. Loved and treasured son of Nicola and Ian, adored brother of Olivia, Laura and Brendon; partner of Di and "nanny" to Eli; cobber to Baz.

Cherished grandson of Judith and Terry Toohey and Andrew Cook; special nephew, cousin, and mate to everyone.

"Forever in our hearts"

Donations to Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/aaaitken2608 Messages may be sent to the Aitken family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Andrew will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, September 2, at 1.00pm.





