Guest Book
  • "Love to you all Deb Taylor"
    - Debra Taylor
  • "Our hearts go out to you all. Grief is so hard but cherish..."
    - Debbie Ross
  • "Our thoughts and love to you all. Andrew will be truly..."
    - Maree & Gordon Taylor
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

AITKEN, Andrew Alexander:
On August 26, 2019. Loved and treasured son of Nicola and Ian, adored brother of Olivia, Laura and Brendon; partner of Di and "nanny" to Eli; cobber to Baz.
Cherished grandson of Judith and Terry Toohey and Andrew Cook; special nephew, cousin, and mate to everyone.
"Forever in our hearts"
Donations to Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/aaaitken2608 Messages may be sent to the Aitken family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Andrew will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, September 2, at 1.00pm.


Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019
