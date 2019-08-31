AITKEN, Andrew Alexander:
On August 26, 2019. Loved and treasured son of Nicola and Ian, adored brother of Olivia, Laura and Brendon; partner of Di and "nanny" to Eli; cobber to Baz.
Cherished grandson of Judith and Terry Toohey and Andrew Cook; special nephew, cousin, and mate to everyone.
"Forever in our hearts"
Donations to Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/aaaitken2608 Messages may be sent to the Aitken family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Andrew will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, September 2, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019