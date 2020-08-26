WILLIAMS, Andrena
Margaret (nee Johnstone):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Much loved wife and best friend of Ron. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Celia and Richard, Andrew and Alice. Most loving and special nana to Rose and Olive.
We all love you to the
moon and back.
A private funeral will be held with dates and times to be advised soon. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 8464, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440 or email [email protected] to be notified of pending funeral details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/amwilliams2108
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020