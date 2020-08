WILLIAMS, AndrenaMargaret (nee Johnstone):Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Much loved wife and best friend of Ron. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Celia and Richard, Andrew and Alice. Most loving and special nana to Rose and Olive.We all love you to themoon and back.A private funeral will be held with dates and times to be advised soon. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 8464, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440 or email [email protected] to be notified of pending funeral details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/amwilliams2108