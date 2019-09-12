WILLIAMS, Andrea Lesley:
In loving memory of Andrea Lesley Williams (nee Moody). Taken too soon by cancer on Thursday, September 5, 2019, she died peacefully. Loving wife of Brian, sister of Sue Newlove and her partner Denis Bowen, and loving aunty of Jason Newlove and wife Kerryn, loved by all siblings, nieces, and nephews of Brian. Messages for the Williams family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. In keeping with Andrea's wishes this notice is belated and a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019