SCHOLEY, Andrea Jayne:
Passed away November 12, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jason, wonderful mother of Max and Charlotte. Much loved sister of Tracey and Auntie of Jake. Cherished daughter-in-law of Angela and Ged and sister-in-law of Paula. Andrea will be missed dearly by all of her family and friends from both the UK and New Zealand. A celebration of life will be held at the Rolleston Community Centre on Friday, November 22 at 2.00pm (service with an open dress code, children are welcome to attend). Any donations please refer to Anonymous For The Voiceless Christchurch www.anonymous forthevoiceless.org
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019