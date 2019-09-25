Andrea BANKIER

Guest Book
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

BANKIER,
Andrea Edna (nee Towart):
On September 23, 2019, unexpectedly at home; aged 72 years. Much loved wife, best friend and soulmate of Tony for over half a century. Dearly loved Mum of Dale and Steve, and beloved mother-in-law of Grant and Kelly. A loved and devoted Nan-Nan of Eva and Alyssa; and Lexie. Special Mum to her four legged child, Rusty. A service to celebrate Andrea's life will be held at the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, September 27, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019
