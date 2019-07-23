LE LIEVRE, Andre Francis:
On July 21, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 57 years. Long time partner of Tamapua, friend and father figure to Joseph, Shannon, Fetu-Ao, Phillip and Angelo. Beloved Papa to grandaughter Princess Aaliyah-Grace. Adored son of Trish and the late Stu. Loved brother of Maria, Nick and Joy, Justin and Teresa, Dominic and Clint, and Marcel. Much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Andre will be at the Rehua Marae, 79 Springfield Road, from Wednesday until Thursday morning at 9.15am. Requiem Mass will be held in Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, on Thursday, July 25, at 11.00am. Interment at Shands Road Cemetery at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 23, 2019