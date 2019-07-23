Andre LE LIEVRE

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you and your family at this sad time Trish, God..."
  • "Our thoughts and love are with you all at this very sad..."
  • "Love and Prayer to family at this sad time"
    - Denise O'Connell
  • " Love and prayers surround you Trish"
    - Denise O'Connell
  • "To all of Andres Family Deepest Sympathy on your sad loss I..."
Death Notice

LE LIEVRE, Andre Francis:
On July 21, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 57 years. Long time partner of Tamapua, friend and father figure to Joseph, Shannon, Fetu-Ao, Phillip and Angelo. Beloved Papa to grandaughter Princess Aaliyah-Grace. Adored son of Trish and the late Stu. Loved brother of Maria, Nick and Joy, Justin and Teresa, Dominic and Clint, and Marcel. Much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Andre will be at the Rehua Marae, 79 Springfield Road, from Wednesday until Thursday morning at 9.15am. Requiem Mass will be held in Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, on Thursday, July 25, at 11.00am. Interment at Shands Road Cemetery at 3.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.