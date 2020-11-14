MURTHA, Patrick Joseph:

WILLIAMS, Eileen Mary

(nee Murtha):

Thank you for the cards, messages, flowers, visits, and kind words after the loss of two much loved family members. Also, to those who supported Pat and Eily over the years, particularly in their final days. Special thanks to those who gave extra time, care and attention. It meant a lot. Finally, to the team at Thompson Funeral Directors, you are amazing. Thank you for your professionalism and kindness.

Brother and sister together again, laid to rest side by side at the Hokitika Cemetery.

Rest in Peace special people.



