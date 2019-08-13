Amy RICHARDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy RICHARDS.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

RICHARDS,
Amy Constance (Connie):
(Late of Inchbonnie). On August 11, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 92 years, dearly loved wife of the late Graham, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerry and the late Pip, Jeff and Joy, and Ann and Pat Maunsell, loved nana of Linden (deceased), and Lara; Daniel (deceased), and Jodie; Vikki, and Chrystal; loved great-nana to her 9 great-grandchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of Marion and the late Terry Holm, Alison and the late Trevor Sanson. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Connie Richards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Connie's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.