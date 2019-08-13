RICHARDS,
Amy Constance (Connie):
(Late of Inchbonnie). On August 11, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 92 years, dearly loved wife of the late Graham, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerry and the late Pip, Jeff and Joy, and Ann and Pat Maunsell, loved nana of Linden (deceased), and Lara; Daniel (deceased), and Jodie; Vikki, and Chrystal; loved great-nana to her 9 great-grandchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of Marion and the late Terry Holm, Alison and the late Trevor Sanson. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Connie Richards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Connie's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019