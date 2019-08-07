HALL, Amy Maureen:
1917 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019, at the age of 102, following a long and fruitful life. Dearly loved wife of Alan (deceased), and loved mother of Jenny and Will, Annette, Graeme and Jan, Sue and Martyn, beloved grandmother of Sam and Air, Benjamin and Amanda, and Simon and Melanie, great-grandmother of Henry, Hazel, Harriett, Loic and Toby. A memorial service to celebrate Amy's life will be held at St Barnabas Church, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday, August 10, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment of her ashes.
Published in The Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019