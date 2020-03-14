McKINNON,
Amelia Dorothy Rose (Sue):
Peacefully, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Addington Gardens Rest Home, with her loving family at her side, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Merv. Much loved mother and friend of Anne and Merv (Magoo), John, and Kaye. Loved and adored Nan of Lalena, Josh, Nicole, and all her great-grandchildren. Special friend to Sally the cat. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Addington Gardens and Nurse Maude for their love and care of Sue. Messages may be addressed to the McKinnon family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/adrmckinnon1303 A celebration of Sue's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Harewood, on Tuesday, March 17, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020