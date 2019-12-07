KOUKA, Amelia Ann:
Passed peacefully on December 5, 2019, atBainswood on Victoria Rangiora, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved Mum of Nicola, Tina and John and the late Peggy. Loved and treasured Nana of Serena, Layton. Deanna, Shanae, Tenelle, Kairin, Zane and Lacey, and great "old Nannie" of Neveah, Avah, and Ariana. Amelia was a loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. A special thanks to the staff at Bainswood for their wonderful care of Amelia. Messages may be sent to the Kouka family, c/o PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Amelia's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, High Street, Rangiora, on Tuesday, December 10, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019