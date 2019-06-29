STUART,

Alwyn Joan Melena:

WRNS 84915, aged 94, on June 17, 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Daughter of Ambrose and Minnie Andrews and sister of Maisie, Owen, Denys (all deceased) and "Tottie" to their families. Wife of the late Keith Stuart and mother of Garry and Jan (Blenheim), Sandra (Hamilton), and Andrea and Sean (Townsville). Nana, great-grandmother and "Nana Bob" of Vanessa, Craig, Henry and Maisie; Natasha, Leo and Jesse; Kristie, Rob and Hannah; Carey, Belinda, Ethan and Gabrielle; and Jack. Much loved and fondly remembered by her family here and abroad. A private cremation has been held and she will be interred with Keith in Nelson later. Messages to S Stuart, 17 Ruby Court, Hamilton 3210 or phone

07 8558606.

A war bride and a veteran now at peace.



