13.6.1929 - 11.4.2020

In his 91st year. Formerly of Loburn, Rangiora and Bainlea House, Rangiora. Also known as "The Apple Man" by many. Devoted and cherished husband of Dorothy. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Rachel and Alex Clark, Isaac, Naomi and Richard Rattanong, Aaron and Janine, Matthew, Miriam and Corey Scott, Victoria and Terry Mosen, (the late Andrew) and Hanna-Jane. Loved Grandad of his 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy and John Ward, (the late Mel) and Judy Hansen, Wayne Leslie, (the late Peter) and Audrey Law (Canada). Loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

Always caring and kind to others and a heart that

loved God.

"A Man who knew

how to pray"

Pslam 120 v1

"In my troubles I pled with God to help me, and He did."

Well done, good and faithful servant, Rest in Peace.

Thank you to all the staff at Bainlea House for your care of Alvin, especially over the last few difficult weeks. A private burial for Alvin has been held. Messages can be addressed to The Watson family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







