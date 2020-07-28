Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alva GALWAY. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, with her loving family at her side, aged 87 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Alben (Jim). Dearly love mum, nana, great-nan, great-great-nan, sister, cousin, aunty, and friend to all. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Alva Galway, C/- The Little Kiwi Funeral Co Ltd, PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. Alva's family request that everybody wear something bright or knitted as this is a celebration of Alva's life. A Celebration of Alva's life will be held in the Prebbleton All Saints Anglican Church, 1-7 Blakes Road, Prebbleton, on Thursday, July 30, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Prebbleton Cemetery.







GALWAY, Alva Shirley:Peacefully, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, with her loving family at her side, aged 87 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Alben (Jim). Dearly love mum, nana, great-nan, great-great-nan, sister, cousin, aunty, and friend to all. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Alva Galway, C/- The Little Kiwi Funeral Co Ltd, PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. Alva's family request that everybody wear something bright or knitted as this is a celebration of Alva's life. A Celebration of Alva's life will be held in the Prebbleton All Saints Anglican Church, 1-7 Blakes Road, Prebbleton, on Thursday, July 30, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Prebbleton Cemetery. Published in The Press on July 28, 2020

