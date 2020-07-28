GALWAY, Alva Shirley:
Peacefully, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, with her loving family at her side, aged 87 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Alben (Jim). Dearly love mum, nana, great-nan, great-great-nan, sister, cousin, aunty, and friend to all. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Alva Galway, C/- The Little Kiwi Funeral Co Ltd, PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. Alva's family request that everybody wear something bright or knitted as this is a celebration of Alva's life. A Celebration of Alva's life will be held in the Prebbleton All Saints Anglican Church, 1-7 Blakes Road, Prebbleton, on Thursday, July 30, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Prebbleton Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 28, 2020