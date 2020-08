EDWARDS, Alun Phillip:

22.2.1947 - 18.8.2018

2 years ago.

We thought of you today with love

We thought of you yesterday and the day before too

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name

All we have is memories and your picture in a frame

Your memory is our keepsake which we will never part

God has you in his keeping we have you in our heart



We miss you, Love you to the moon and back.

Your soulmate, Blue eyes.