NICHOLLS, Althea June:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Ross; cherished mum to Daryl and Bev, Karen and Brian, Carley and Alan, and Erin and Brent. Loved Nan to her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Stillwater Gardens for their kindness and special care of Althea. A funeral service to celebrate Althea's life will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11.30am.
"Finally at Rest"
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019