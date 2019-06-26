Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alphonso SMITH. View Sign Service Information Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors 297 Ferry Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033897999 Death Notice



Alphonso Christopher:

24.10.1959 – 22.06.2019

After a long battle Chris passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side, at Christchurch Hospital, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, aged 59. Beloved son of the Tagaloa Oscar (dec) and Fuauli (dec), youngest brother and brother-in-law of Vai Setefano-Morris, Ali'itasi (dec), August (dec) and Alice, Michael and Lyn, and Ali'itasi (Rosita) and Colin Stewart (dec) and surrogate brother to Lili and Vai. Chris was a devoted and dearly loved uncle to Jason (dec), Marguerite, Michael Jnr, Ariana, Jeremy, Marcus, Melissa, Christina, Douglas, Hamish and Sheree. Grand-uncle to many of the Smith little ones. Chris devoted his life to making sure all the youth in the Smith and extended family were safe and steered them on the right path but most of all picked them up with his humour and sensibility. Chris was a treasured friend to all especially to the "Gang of Four" Arthur Siataga, Raphael Stowers and Boogie (John) Haereroa. A celebration of Chris's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10.00am. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter. Leai se Fa'a Samoa.







