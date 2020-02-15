WALLS,
Alma Mae (nee Todd):
Died peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Cashmere View Home, Christchurch. Aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother of Julie (Te Anau), Trudy Eaden (Christchurch), and Gregory. Loved grandmother of Emma Paulin and fiancée Chris Thomson (Christchurch), Chris Eaden and fiancée Melissa Beach (Christchurch) and loved great-grandmother of Laura Thomson (Christchurch). Loved sister of the late Jack, Archie, Raymond, and Les Todd.
"You'll be forever
in our hearts"
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Barrington Wing, Cashmere View Home for their care of Alma. Messages to the Walls family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Tuesday, February 18, commencing at 11.00am. Followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. Flowers most welcome.
"A long life well lived"
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020