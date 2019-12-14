McQUILLAN, Alma Theresa:
Born February 10, 1931, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Cherished and much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Gary, Al, Judie and Daryl, Trish and Pete, Tracy and Lindsay. Dearly loved and respected Nana of Niki, Jason and Nel, Jacque, Emma and Jason, Mitchell, Ben and Ashley, Laura, Jordan, Jamie, Hannah and Steve. Adored Great-Nan of Paige, Joshua, Zach, Sophie, Aaron and April, Oliver, Bailey and Jonty (Mr Delicious), Jayden, Briar and Alex. Alma was a much loved sister and aunty. Alma's family would like to acknowledge the amazing staff (all angels), and friends made, from Charles Upham Retirement Village for their kindness, respect and love shown to Mum and all of us - our heartfelt thanks. Messages to the McQuillan Family, c/-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service for Alma will be held at St Patrick's Church in Akaroa on Thursday, December 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019