Alma MCQUILLAN (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Love you Nana"
    - Nicola Garrett
  • "Nana you were my favourite muse for the last 20 years. I..."
    - Nicola Garrett
  • "love and sympathey,to all of Auntie Almas,family memories..."
  • "Missing you Mum"
    - Jude Kiepe
  • "Mum, I know you are listening from Heaven above;there is..."
    - Judie Kiepe
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Church
Akaroa
View Map
Death Notice

McQUILLAN, Alma Theresa:
Born February 10, 1931, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Cherished and much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Gary, Al, Judie and Daryl, Trish and Pete, Tracy and Lindsay. Dearly loved and respected Nana of Niki, Jason and Nel, Jacque, Emma and Jason, Mitchell, Ben and Ashley, Laura, Jordan, Jamie, Hannah and Steve. Adored Great-Nan of Paige, Joshua, Zach, Sophie, Aaron and April, Oliver, Bailey and Jonty (Mr Delicious), Jayden, Briar and Alex. Alma was a much loved sister and aunty. Alma's family would like to acknowledge the amazing staff (all angels), and friends made, from Charles Upham Retirement Village for their kindness, respect and love shown to Mum and all of us - our heartfelt thanks. Messages to the McQuillan Family, c/-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service for Alma will be held at St Patrick's Church in Akaroa on Thursday, December 19, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.