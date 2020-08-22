BEATTIE, Alma:

15.07.1916 - 13.07.2020

Almas's family, Dawn, Faye, Thelma, and the extended families, would like to acknowledge the kindness shown to them in the loss of a loved Mother, Grandmother and Nan. The many expressions of sympathy in beautiful flowers, food, cards, phone calls and visits were very much appreciated. Also we so appreciate the distances travelled, by many, to be with us in our final, special tribute to Mum. Even the smallest things make such a difference, and we are grateful for every one. Mum's fortitude in her long life, and pride in her family, will remain with us forever.






