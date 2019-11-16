PRESTON, Allister:
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, after a short illness on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 88 years. Son of Jack (dec) and Frances (dec) (Waikouaiti). Father of Robert (dec) and Alan. Beloved brother of John (dec), Patricia, Gay, Jances and Flora. Uncle and Great-Uncle to many. Messages to the Preston family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Allister's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Gardiners Road then Wilkinsons Road only, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019