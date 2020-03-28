WOODS, Allan Vernon:
Born April 14, 1927, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Hazel Woods (deceased), loved Dad of Lindsay and Marie, Margaret and John, Loved grandad of Alice and Andy, Sarah and Simon, Ben and Jen and Luke, and great-grandad of Harriet, Francesca, Alexander and Aata. A private celebration of life as requested by Allan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Gut Foundation www.thegut.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020