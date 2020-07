THOMSON, Allan James:Peacefully, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Ultimate Care, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Anita. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Andrew and Megan, and Shane and Pam. Loved and adored Pop of his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bishop Selwyn for their love and care of Allan. Messages may be addressed to the Thomson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Allan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.