THOMSON, Allan James:
Peacefully, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Ultimate Care, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Anita. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Andrew and Megan, and Shane and Pam. Loved and adored Pop of his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bishop Selwyn for their love and care of Allan. Messages may be addressed to the Thomson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Allan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2020