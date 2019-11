SMITH, Allan Tait:Died on November 12, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Jeff Newell; Rod; Tracey and Tony Moore. Adored Grandfather to Courtney and Cameron; Jordan and Caitlin; Adam and Nicole. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ross (dec) and Dorothy; Ian (dec) and twin brother Bruce and Kay. Brother-in-law of Robin Wynne-Williams. Messages to The Smith family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Many thanks to Marlborough Hospice and Nurse Maude for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Allan will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce St, Blenheim, on Friday, November 15, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.