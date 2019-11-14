SMITH, Allan Tait:
Died on November 12, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Jeff Newell; Rod; Tracey and Tony Moore. Adored Grandfather to Courtney and Cameron; Jordan and Caitlin; Adam and Nicole. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ross (dec) and Dorothy; Ian (dec) and twin brother Bruce and Kay. Brother-in-law of Robin Wynne-Williams. Messages to The Smith family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Many thanks to Marlborough Hospice and Nurse Maude for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Allan will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce St, Blenheim, on Friday, November 15, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2019