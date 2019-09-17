MILLER,
Allan Charles (Dusty):
Passed away at Middlepark Senior Care, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, loved father and father-in-law of Kerri and Phillip, and Blair and Gina, treasured Poppa to Thomas, Joshua, Zoe, and Hope, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and Valerie. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Miller family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Dusty's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, September 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019