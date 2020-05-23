McKINNEL, Allan James:
With great sadness Diana, Deane (Italy), Simon and Helena wish to let family and friends know Allan passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, in his 90th year. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Avon Life Care and to Barbara and Murray for their constant help and attention to Allan. Little Lola and Poppy will miss their grandfather too.
"He was a true Gentleman."
Messages for the McKinnel Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020