McKENZIE, Allan James:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020. Loved father and father-in-law of Darryl and Debbie, and Tracey, loved grandad of Max, and Jack, brother of Graeme, and Bev, a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and long-time friend of Heather. Messages for the McKenzie family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Allan will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Cnr of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch, on Friday, July 31 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020