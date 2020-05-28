Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church Reefton View Map Death Notice



Allan Leonard James (Al):

Passed away peacefully at O'Connor Home, Westport, on May 26, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Val, much loved father and father-in-law of BJ and Lynley (Totara Flat), Sue and Des Seymour (Timaru), Diane, and Al and Lisa (all of Christchurch), loved grandad of Anna and Mark, Nikki and Tony, Sean and Katelin, Angela and Joe, Mark and Melissa, Brent and Amie, Glen and Julia, Blair and Toni, Taylor, and Meg, loved great-grandad of his 12 great-grandchildren, loved son of the late George and Myrtle, loved son-in-law of the late Bill and Lillian Nicholls, loved brother and brother-in-law of Trish and Rob McTaggart, Kay and the late Neil Mundy, Graham (deceased) and Mari, and the late George and Helen, loved brother-in-law of the late Mait and Allison Nicholls, Daphne and Leo Fitzgerald, and Elaine and Rex Scatchard. Messages to 3848 State Highway 7, Totara Flat 7871. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to the Reefton Search and Rescue would be appreciated and can be made at the church or posted to C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service for Al will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reefton, on Friday at 2.00pm. Al will then be laid to rest with Val at Burkes Creek Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions to attendance numbers are limited to 100 - please bear this in mind.







