KEMP, Allan Edward:
Passed away surrounded by his loving family at Christchurch Hospital on September 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Cherished father of Jo, Grant, Joshua, Emily and Nic, Andrea, Aidan, Holly and Carys, Alex, Mark, Ben, Ella and Lily. Brother of Janice and Trish. Garden flowers only please. A Memorial Service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at the Bryndwr Baptist Church, 309 Clyde Road, Bryndwr, on Thursday, October 10 at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019
