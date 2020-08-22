Acknowledgment

JOHNSTON, Allan Gordon:

Allan's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, cards and making visits and phone calls following the loss of our very dear father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to Alison and her staff at Moreh Home and Dr Lewis Arundel for their wonderful care and respect for Dad during the last three years. Thank you also to Jane at Betts and our celebrant Jo for making Dad's service so special, your support has been very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.



Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers