Allan HOLLOWS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan HOLLOWS.
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Death Notice

HOLLOWS,
Allan Joseph (Shorty):
Of Wanaka. Passed away on August 19, 2020. Loved father and grandfather of Alana and Martin, Cameron and Hamish Laws; Kim and Mike, Tom, Emma and Livvy Parker. Loved son of the late Letty and Jim, brother of Jim, Elvina (dec), Mary (dec), Charlie and Walter Hollows. Former husband of Noeline Viney.
"Free now to enjoy a nice cold beer and catch some fish with his lovely Peppy."
We wish to thank the team at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, Christchurch, for their outstanding care of Dad over the last few months. Messages c/- the Hollows family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private service has been held as per Allan's wishes.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.