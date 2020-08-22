HOLLOWS,
Allan Joseph (Shorty):
Of Wanaka. Passed away on August 19, 2020. Loved father and grandfather of Alana and Martin, Cameron and Hamish Laws; Kim and Mike, Tom, Emma and Livvy Parker. Loved son of the late Letty and Jim, brother of Jim, Elvina (dec), Mary (dec), Charlie and Walter Hollows. Former husband of Noeline Viney.
"Free now to enjoy a nice cold beer and catch some fish with his lovely Peppy."
We wish to thank the team at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, Christchurch, for their outstanding care of Dad over the last few months. Messages c/- the Hollows family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private service has been held as per Allan's wishes.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020