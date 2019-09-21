Allan HOLLIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan HOLLIS.
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Death Notice

HOLLIS, Allan John:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen for 65 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Garry (deceased), Dianne, Linda and Carl Davies, and Michael and Bridget. Loved granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest In Peace
Messages for the Hollis Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Allan's request, a Private cremation has taken place.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.