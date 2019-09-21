HOLLIS, Allan John:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen for 65 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Garry (deceased), Dianne, Linda and Carl Davies, and Michael and Bridget. Loved granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest In Peace
Messages for the Hollis Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Allan's request, a Private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019