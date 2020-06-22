GRIFFITHS, Allan Henry:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Tasman Rest Home, Nelson, in his 99th year. Loved husband of the late Jessie Beverland Griffiths (nee Swan). Dearly loved only son of the late Victor (Wicky) and Lil (nee Moseley) Griffiths (Birchfield and Blenheim). Loved father of Allan (Nelson), Shirley and the late Brian Kelliher (Nelson), Colin and Lorraine (Christchurch), and Noeleen and Monroe Ramsay (Nelson). Loved grandfather of his 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved only brother of the late Joan Andrews (Blenheim) and Kim Cootes (Rarangi). Loved and respected by his nephews and nieces, Lyndia Sloan (Christchurch), and his extended family and friends. The family wish to extend their thanks to Dr Mike Mawdsley, Rata Medical, Nurse Maude, the doctors and staff at Nelson Hospital and Tasman Rest Home for their care and support during Dad's illness. As per Allan's wishes, a private family cremation service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020