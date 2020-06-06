Allan GLASS

Guest Book
  • "Beloved big brother of Linda. Dally, you will be sorely..."
    - Linda Glass
  • "Favourite brother-in-law and friend of Diane and Bevin..."
    - Diane Johnson
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ferry Park Chapel
297 Ferry Road
View Map
Death Notice

GLASS,
Allan Ballantyne (Al):
Died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Loving husband of Pip. Father of Elizabeth and Peter, and Daniel and Mel. Grandfather of Katelyn, Mitchell, and Toby. A loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Messages to the Glass Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/abglass0406 or at the service. A celebration of Al's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, June 10, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.