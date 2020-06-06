GLASS,
Allan Ballantyne (Al):
Died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Loving husband of Pip. Father of Elizabeth and Peter, and Daniel and Mel. Grandfather of Katelyn, Mitchell, and Toby. A loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Messages to the Glass Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/abglass0406 or at the service. A celebration of Al's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, June 10, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020