GIRVAN, Allan Henry:
On July 17, 2019, passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Veronica for 73 years. Much loved father of Bryan and Annette, Barry and Lorraine, Steve and Sharon, John and Christine. Loved Pops of Jason, Rhys and Rochelle, Tim and Schery, Sally, Victoria, Matthew, and David, and great-grandad of Jordan, Max, Oscar, Maya, and Jay. Special thanks to the staff at Waiwhetu Medical Centre, Hutt Hospital, Te Omanga Hospice, and our many wonderful friends for their loving care shown to Allan and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A Funeral Service for Allan will be held at Wellesley College, Days Bay, Lower Hutt, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Girvan family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in The Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019