FROST, Allan John:
On November 28, 2020, peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Adrienne, father and father-in-law of Michael and Janine, and Craig and Justine. Much loved grandfather of Nathan, David, Daemyn, and Kambel. Proud owner of George and Sid. Many thanks to the staff of Ward 1 Ashburton Hospital for their compassionate care of Allan. Messages to the Frost Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Street, Ashburton, on Wednesday, December 2, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
