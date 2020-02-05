FERGUSSON,
Allan Robert (Ferg):
On February 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 70. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Thea Fergusson. Much loved husband of Marg. A treasured father and father-in-law of Lynore and Murray, Janine and Brent, Blaine and Leanne; and much loved step-dad of Nikki and Pip. Adored grandad and great-grandad of Jackson, Keegan, Shilah-May, Tahlea, Nathaniel, Georjah, Rueben, Jayden, Jasiah, Blaine Jr (BJ), Savannah, Connor, and baby Isla. A very special friend to Sue and a lifelong friend (brother) of Robin May. Messages to 13 Macey Cresent, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Ferg's request a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ferg's life will be held at the Renwick Arms Country Club, 92 High St, Renwick, on Saturday, February 8m at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020