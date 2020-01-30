Allan COWAN

Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Cashmere Club, Sports Lounge
50 Colombo Street
Death Notice

COWAN, Allan Ronald (Al):
Passed away on January 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Loved soulmate and partner in crime of Sherralee, much loved stepfather to Carl and partner Michelle, and father to Nick. A dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Messages c/- the Cowan and Boyce families to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Al's life will be held at the Cashmere Club, Sports Lounge, 50 Colombo Street, (tomorrow) Friday, January 31 at 1.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Jan. 30, 2020
