Guest Book
  • "It has been many years since I last met with Stan, but my..."
    - Jane Ferrier
  • "Stan was a special man. A toastmaster with the toast to..."
    - Ian and Pauline (nee Snook) Gabites
  • "Loving condolences to you all. A very special man who came..."
    - Sarah and Eddy Van Leeuwen
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

COLEMAN,
Allan Stanley (Stan):
On June 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Carol, his wife in more than 70 years of marriage. Loved and loving father of John and Joan, Dianne and Donald, Andrea (deceased) and Maree, Allan and Donna, Wendy and David, Robyn and Kevin, Jenny and Mary, Susan and Graham, Peter, Michelle and Brett. Adored Poppa of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks go to his GP, Dr Paul O'Gorman and the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital. The old cobbler has banged his last nail, caught his last whitebait and told his last story. Our Totara has fallen and will be sorely missed. He is gone from us but has rejoined Andy, his mother and father and his brothers and sisters. Flowers respectfully declined but in memory of Stan, donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated. Messages to the Coleman family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Stan's life and farewell will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, June 29, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press from June 25 to June 27, 2020
