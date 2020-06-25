Guest Book View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury View Map Death Notice



Allan Stanley (Stan):

On June 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Carol, his wife in more than 70 years of marriage. Loved and loving father of John and Joan, Dianne and Donald, Andrea (deceased) and Maree, Allan and Donna, Wendy and David, Robyn and Kevin, Jenny and Mary, Susan and Graham, Peter, Michelle and Brett. Adored Poppa of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks go to his GP, Dr Paul O'Gorman and the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital. The old cobbler has banged his last nail, caught his last whitebait and told his last story. Our Totara has fallen and will be sorely missed. He is gone from us but has rejoined Andy, his mother and father and his brothers and sisters. Flowers respectfully declined but in memory of Stan, donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated. Messages to the Coleman family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Stan's life and farewell will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, June 29, at 10.30am.







COLEMAN,Allan Stanley (Stan):On June 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Carol, his wife in more than 70 years of marriage. Loved and loving father of John and Joan, Dianne and Donald, Andrea (deceased) and Maree, Allan and Donna, Wendy and David, Robyn and Kevin, Jenny and Mary, Susan and Graham, Peter, Michelle and Brett. Adored Poppa of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks go to his GP, Dr Paul O'Gorman and the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital. The old cobbler has banged his last nail, caught his last whitebait and told his last story. Our Totara has fallen and will be sorely missed. He is gone from us but has rejoined Andy, his mother and father and his brothers and sisters. Flowers respectfully declined but in memory of Stan, donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated. Messages to the Coleman family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Stan's life and farewell will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, June 29, at 10.30am. Published in The Press from June 25 to June 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers