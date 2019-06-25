CLUCAS, Allan Robert:
On June 17, 2019, unexpectedly in Brisbane aged 67 years. Dearly loved partner of Paul McDowell. Former husband and dearly loved friend of Lyn. Loved dad of Brodie, Heath and Rachel. Special Poppa Al of Eli. Loved son of the late Pauline and Ray Clucas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rayleen and Bruce McNamara, the late John and Elly Clucas, Lyndall and Trent Davies, David and Kerry Clucas, and Grant Clucas. A Memorial service for Allan will be held in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin, on Thursday, June 27, at 2pm. Messages to 163 Shetland Street Wakari Dunedin 9010
Published in The Press from June 25 to June 26, 2019