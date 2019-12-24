WOODING, Alister Maurice:
Peacefully at Talbot Park Rest Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of: Tracey Batchelor, Catherinne and Stu Hinde, Phillipa and Richard (Cookie) Cook, and Louise Wooding (Lou Lou). Dearly loved grandad of: Alex, Samantha, Hamish, Kyle, and Cameron; Callum, and Mackenzie; Jackson, and Morgan; and Joseph. Loved great-grandad of Grayson. A service for Alister will be held at St Thomas Church, Church Street, Woodbury, on Firday, December 27, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Woodbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to: 10 High Street, Woodbury, RD 21, Geraldine 7991.
"The last tree line has been trimmed, just one more road to travel".
Published in The Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019