JOY, Alister Terence:
At Parklands Hospital on July 2, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Treasured father and father-in- law of Warwick and Miranda, Aaron and Carol (Stewart Island), Naomi and Michael Curruthers, Stephen and Kylie, and Andrew and Priscilla (Perth). Loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Jessica and Katie, Emily, Matthew, Pauline, and Michaela, Callum, and Samara, Ruth, Renee, and Raphael, and Lucas, and Mason. Loved and respected stepfather of Ricky and Josephine Scott, and the late Lisa Scott Stevenson. Loved step-Grandad of Melony, Adara, Danika, and Coen. Will be sadly missed by Carol Joy, former wife of Alister. The family wish to thank the staff at Parklands for their wonderful care and support. Messages for the family may be sent to 10 Honeysuckle Place, Northcote, Christchurch 8052. At Alisters request, a Private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019