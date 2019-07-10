Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alister JOY. View Sign Death Notice



At Parklands Hospital on July 2, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Treasured father and father-in- law of Warwick and Miranda, Aaron and Carol (Stewart Island), Naomi and Michael Curruthers, Stephen and Kylie, and Andrew and Priscilla (Perth). Loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Jessica and Katie, Emily, Matthew, Pauline, and Michaela, Callum, and Samara, Ruth, Renee, and Raphael, and Lucas, and Mason. Loved and respected stepfather of Ricky and Josephine Scott, and the late Lisa Scott Stevenson. Loved step-Grandad of Melony, Adara, Danika, and Coen. Will be sadly missed by Carol Joy, former wife of Alister. The family wish to thank the staff at Parklands for their wonderful care and support. Messages for the family may be sent to 10 Honeysuckle Place, Northcote, Christchurch 8052. At Alisters request, a Private Family Service has been held.







JOY, Alister Terence:At Parklands Hospital on July 2, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Treasured father and father-in- law of Warwick and Miranda, Aaron and Carol (Stewart Island), Naomi and Michael Curruthers, Stephen and Kylie, and Andrew and Priscilla (Perth). Loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Jessica and Katie, Emily, Matthew, Pauline, and Michaela, Callum, and Samara, Ruth, Renee, and Raphael, and Lucas, and Mason. Loved and respected stepfather of Ricky and Josephine Scott, and the late Lisa Scott Stevenson. Loved step-Grandad of Melony, Adara, Danika, and Coen. Will be sadly missed by Carol Joy, former wife of Alister. The family wish to thank the staff at Parklands for their wonderful care and support. Messages for the family may be sent to 10 Honeysuckle Place, Northcote, Christchurch 8052. At Alisters request, a Private Family Service has been held. Published in The Press on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers