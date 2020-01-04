BELL, Alister Gordon:

Passed peacefully in his sleep at his home on December 31, 2019. Loved son of the late Frank and Margaret Bell of Belfast. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved Dad of Adrienne, Roger, and Peter, and father-in-law of Rachel and Jane. Loved Pop and Grandad of Alice, Richard, Verity, Patrick and Liam; Rebecca, James, and Tallulah; Poppy and Ruby, and Great-Pop of Luc, Emma, and Georgia. Loved brother of Allan, Bryan, Ron, Norman, John, Len (all deceased), Peter, Robin, Ben, and Jill and their partners, and a dear uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to the Bell family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Alister's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Rangiora Cemetery.





