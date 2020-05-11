VETTE, Alistair John:
On May 8, 2020, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 74 years. Loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Frances Ann (Fran), much loved father and father-in-law of Sheree and Glenn, and Warren (resides in the UK), and special grandfather (Ali) of Sam and Benji. Special thanks to the extraordinary staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village for their compassionate care of Alistair. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alistair Vette, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2020