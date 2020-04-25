STEEL, Alistair:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital on April 22, 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved father of the late Craig, loved son of the late Jack and Margaret, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret (deceased) and Eddie Hallet, Beverley (deceased) and Kevin McCarthy, and the late Doug and Mavis, Jimmy and Irene, and Graham and Ann, a loved uncle, cousin and a friend of many. Messages to C/- P O Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery, Greymouth. As per Alistair's wishes, he will then be laid to rest with his beloved son Craig. As a way of remembering together, Alistair's family would love if you would join them, from far and wide, in a universal toast at 4.00pm on Tuesday, April 28th.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020