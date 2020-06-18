SOPER, Alistair John (Ack):
At Rowena Jackson on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Lyndel (Invercargill). Loved father and father-in-law of Richard (Athol), Kristen (Christchurch), and Nick and Els (London). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Neville (dec) and Mary (dec), Adele Frost (dec), Winston and Liz (Athol), Jen (dec) and John Sheat (Adelaide), Robert (dec) and Robyne Selbie (Dunedin) and Liz Selbie (Dunedin). Loved grandfather of Claudia and Fraser (Christchurch), and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Rowena Jackson for their compassionate care of Ack. Messages to 76 Birdwood Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch 8023, or to Ack's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2020