PARKE, Alistair Gordon:
Born December 1, 1939. Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in his sleep on July 19, 2020. Son of the late Anna and Les Parke, loved brother of John and the late Noreen. Soulmate and cherished husband of Judith, loving father and father-in-law of Rachael Parke and Dave Erson, Chris Parke and Anna Lawrence (Auckland), David and Lucy Parke (Greytown), beloved Grandpa of Jake, Cullen, Thomas, Charlotte, Anna and George. Respected and much-loved member of the St Andrew's Anglican Church parish and community, former Diocesan Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Auckland. A service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe, on Friday, July 24, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Andrew's Church restoration fund or St John's Ambulance service gratefully appreciated. All communications to the family c/- Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020