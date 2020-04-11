LYALL, Alistair Robert
(Horse aka The Sherriff):
On April 1, 2020 after a short illness. Loved son of the late Gordon and Heath Lyall. Brother of the late David, Donald, Hamish and Robyn. Dearly loved and missed brother of Malcolm and brother-in-law of Nicola and Corry. Special Uncle of Kiely, Lisa, Alice, Calum, Mireille and Robert. Special thanksto the staff of ward 24 Christchurch Hospital and St Allisa care home for their kind compassionate care. Messages to 520 Springs Road, Prebbleton, Christchurch 7604. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020