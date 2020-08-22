HENDERSON,
Alistair David:
Alistair died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by the love of his family. Dearly loved by his parents, Kerry and Judith (Judy), brother and sister-in-law Mark and Shona, and by his cherished nieces Emily, Mia and Brooke. Our thanks to all the medical professionals in Christchurch and Manchester who supported Alistair throughout his determined fight against cancer. No flowers by request. A celebration of Alistair's life will be held at Hope Church, 27 Aymes Road, Hornby, on Thursday, August 27, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020