Alistair HENDERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alistair HENDERSON.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hope Church
27 Aymes Road
Hornby
View Map
Death Notice

HENDERSON,
Alistair David:
Alistair died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by the love of his family. Dearly loved by his parents, Kerry and Judith (Judy), brother and sister-in-law Mark and Shona, and by his cherished nieces Emily, Mia and Brooke. Our thanks to all the medical professionals in Christchurch and Manchester who supported Alistair throughout his determined fight against cancer. No flowers by request. A celebration of Alistair's life will be held at Hope Church, 27 Aymes Road, Hornby, on Thursday, August 27, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.